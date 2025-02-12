Tattoo addict and adult star Amber Luke shows off insane ink transformation

Brisbane, Australia - Adult star and ink addict Amber Luke has made waves after showcasing a radical side-by-side of her insane tattoo transformation.

Amber Luke has undergone a radical transformation from relatively tattoo-free to so covered that even her eyeballs have been inked. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Australian erotic influencer Amber Luke is known for her extreme look and extensive collection of tattoos and body modifications.

Over the years, she has picked up horn implants on her forehead, eye tattoos that nearly blinded her, and so many inkings that barely a piece of bare skin is left on her body.

In a recent post on Instagram, she laid bare exactly how radical her transformation has been in a sexy side-by-side snap that touted not only her tattoos, but her confidence as well.

On the left-hand side, she is seen in a bikini, with a few tattoos but also plenty of ink-free space on her torso, face, arms, and legs. On the right-hand side, she is pictured now, coated head-to-toe in ink.

"Man, looking at these two photos difference is surreal to me," Luke captioned the pictures. "Mainly because I remember exactly how low my confidence was in the left photo; I felt awkward in my own body."

"I didn't feel like it was home," she said. "I remember being told when I was young; the one thing I will truly call my own in this life is my body and mind."

"I worked exceedingly hard on my home; from the age of 20 I started getting 'heavily tattooed' – then came the eyeballs (1st time out of 3) at 22 years old."