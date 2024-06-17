Ink addict covers tattoos in stunning transformation that makes mom cry

Ash Putnam has spent more than $10,000 on radical tattoos and body modifications, but for her most recent transformation, she took a radically different approach!

Ash Putnam went through her most radical transformation yet as she had her extensive tattoo collection covered up. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@transformedshow

Putnam went viral in April after she accused TK Maxx of denying her a job based on her unique look and mods. Now, the Uber Eats driver and OnlyFans model has undergone a new transformation.

In a video recorded for YouTube channel Transformed, which centers around people's tattoo and body mod journeys, Putnam decided to temporarily cover up her tats.

The video revealed how Putnam would look without her extensive ink work, as well as a more sober fashion style.

Putnam also revealed that while her husband has always like her tattoos, her mom has struggle with them.

"When I first started getting tattoos, she wasn't the biggest fan of them, but she grew to accept it over time," she said.

After undergoing the radical change, Putnam looked in the mirror and was taken aback, saying: "It's interesting, it's, um, a look."

When she emerged from the makeup room, her mother burst into happy tears. It's fair to say that Putnam was a lot less enthusiastic, though.