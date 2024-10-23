Ink addict Remy dishes on how to deal with extreme tattoo pain
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has covered most of his body in bright, colorful inkings. Now, the body art fanatic has revealed how he deals with the most extreme aspects of his tattoo transformation.
Now boasting more than 110,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy Schofield has become known for his honesty when it comes to matters of tattooing.
Remy had covered his entire body in a radical black-and-white bodysuit a few years ago.
Since then, he has tattooed a vast and complex pattern all over his body, proving that you can ink over black.
While successful in his radical and inventive endeavor, Remy had to go through thousands of tattoo sessions over the years.
As such, he knows a thing-or-two about how to deal with pain.
Remy reveals how he deals with the pain of tattooing
In a new social media post, Remy responded to a fan who had commented "Gotta enjoy the pain" by explaining exactly how he gets through the many inking sessions he's had.
"For me, it's much less about enjoying pain and more about just being indifferent to pain," explained Remy. "For me, it's like, yeah, pain is just the cost of admission for pretty much anything you want in life."
"Anything good in life is going to cost you some discomfort. Just get good at that, you know, just get good at paying that price, and you'll be much better off," Remy said.
"It's the same thing, like, if you wanna do pretty much anything in life at all there's going to be some discomfort, whether it be tattoos or anything else, you're gonna have to get indifferent to the pain along the way."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy