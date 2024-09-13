Ink addict Remy is unrecognizable in tattoo-less 16-year-ago flashback

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy has covered his entire body in radical blackout tattoos , but he wasn't always this inked up. 16 years ago, this Canadian dad looked completely unrecognizable.

Remy Schofield has radically changed his body over the last 16 years. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Having spent hundreds of thousands on his transformation, Remy sports full black-out tats which he has covered in radical and colorful designs.

As he often shares, he is a testament for inking over black.

With more than 105,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Schofield has become known for sharing his many radical mods and tattoos with his adoring fans.

Now the tattoo artist and Instagram influencer has shared an emotional message with his fans in a post that included a comparison snap so surprising that it'll take your breath away.

The Canadian dad looked radically different 16 years ago, both in terms of his physique and in terms of his modifications.