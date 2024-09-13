Ink addict Remy is unrecognizable in tattoo-less 16-year-ago flashback
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy has covered his entire body in radical blackout tattoos, but he wasn't always this inked up. 16 years ago, this Canadian dad looked completely unrecognizable.
Having spent hundreds of thousands on his transformation, Remy sports full black-out tats which he has covered in radical and colorful designs.
As he often shares, he is a testament for inking over black.
With more than 105,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Schofield has become known for sharing his many radical mods and tattoos with his adoring fans.
Now the tattoo artist and Instagram influencer has shared an emotional message with his fans in a post that included a comparison snap so surprising that it'll take your breath away.
The Canadian dad looked radically different 16 years ago, both in terms of his physique and in terms of his modifications.
Remy reveals insane weight loss and tattoo journey
The comparison snap sees Remy sized up against his former self. In the left-hand picture you can see him 16 years ago, nearly tattooless and significantly less ripped. On the right, you see the true extent of his transformation.
"I don’t talk about it often, but at one time in my life I had more or less given up on myself," Remy captioned the comparison, which he dated 2008-2024. "Life gets busy, and it’s easy to lose yourself in the shuffle."
"I was caught up caring about everything and everyone else but me, and for a while I lost myself altogether," Remy said.
"Early in 2009 I sort of realized this all at once, and I managed to lose 90 pounds in just six months."
"Since then It’s been a constant battle, but I’m in the best shape of my life both inside and outside."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy