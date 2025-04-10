Ink addict Remy speaks out about his radical body mod journey

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink addict Remy Schofield reflected on his radically modified body and the extraordinary tattoo transformation he has undertaken.

Remy reflected on his remarkable body art journey and why he shared it with thousands of loyal followers. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has covered the majority of his body in ink, blacking out most of his torso and covering it once again in brightly colored, carefully designed pieces of art.

It's this remarkable journey that has led more than 140,000 people to follow him on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy. He shares his transformation with these fans, commenting on his latest inkings and mods.

When a follower pointed out that they had been following his journey ever since he had been fully blacked out, saying that it's "amazing how different it all looks now," Remy responded with insight into the process.

"Yeah, it has been a long journey," Remy said in a clip he posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

"At the time when I first started this, I don't think anyone could have imagined not just how far I was going to go, but how far tattoos could be pushed."

"Now you're seeing crazy stuff being done all the time, but at the time there was really only a handful of these projects," Remy said.

"There were a few people who'd done this kind of stuff before, but the problem was they were so f**king reclusive about it and they gate-kept the knowledge."

Remy then pointed out that what made him different was that he wanted to share all of his knowledge with people, and have fans take the journey with him.