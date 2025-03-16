Ink addict Remy gets sentimental new tattoo over blackout
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield is known for his extraordinary set of tattoos, which cover nearly every inch of his body. His latest inking is particularly special because of who did it!
Remy has made a name for himself sharing his insane tattoo transformation and providing inking advice to the more than 133,000 followers of his Instagram account @ephemeral__remy.
Because of his extensive body mod experiences, it's hard to be surprised by anything Remy does. He's blacked out his whole body multiple times, had a demon Santa inked onto his back, stretched out his ears, and so much more.
Every now and then, he shares something extra personal and touching – like a head tattoo as a tribute to his late father.
On Saturday, Remy posted another personal tattoo adventure: a closeup of his wife working on a kinky candy-cane tattoo she's been having a stab at for a few months now.
"Second pass on this full color on blackout candy-cane by @blixxtattoo," Remy captioned the video, tagging his wife.
The video shows his wife working on the brightly colored candy-cane surrounded by a kinky collar. The whole thing has been tattooed over black and, as a result, requires multiple passes to complete properly.
"This was my wife’s first try working over blackout, and she’s been tattooing for just over a year," Remy explained.
"Even in one pass the candy cane stayed quite vibrant, but all color on black tattoo should be done fully 2–3 times for brighter colors."
"I’ve had 8 separate artists tattoo on top of my blackout over the years, and not one tattoo has ever 'vanished' or faded away. Makes me wonder where this stupid myth ever came from."
