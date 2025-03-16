Ink addict Remy gets sentimental new tattoo over blackout

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield is known for his extraordinary set of tattoos , which cover nearly every inch of his body. His latest inking is particularly special because of who did it!

Remy has made a name for himself sharing his insane tattoo transformation and providing inking advice to the more than 133,000 followers of his Instagram account @ephemeral__remy.

Because of his extensive body mod experiences, it's hard to be surprised by anything Remy does. He's blacked out his whole body multiple times, had a demon Santa inked onto his back, stretched out his ears, and so much more.

Every now and then, he shares something extra personal and touching – like a head tattoo as a tribute to his late father.

On Saturday, Remy posted another personal tattoo adventure: a closeup of his wife working on a kinky candy-cane tattoo she's been having a stab at for a few months now.

"Second pass on this full color on blackout candy-cane by @blixxtattoo," Remy captioned the video, tagging his wife.

The video shows his wife working on the brightly colored candy-cane surrounded by a kinky collar. The whole thing has been tattooed over black and, as a result, requires multiple passes to complete properly.

"This was my wife’s first try working over blackout, and she’s been tattooing for just over a year," Remy explained.

"Even in one pass the candy cane stayed quite vibrant, but all color on black tattoo should be done fully 2–3 times for brighter colors."