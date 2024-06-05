Ink addict reveals staggering amount spent on tattoos and body mods

Remy Schofield is famous for his eclectic collection of tattoos and body modifications. Now, he has taken to social media to share how much they cost him.

By Evan Williams

Lethbridge, Canada - Few tattoo fanatics are as dedicated to their art as Remy Schofield, who has covered more than 96% of his skin in ink. Now, this body mod lover has revealed the true cost of his transformation.

Remy has spent hundreds of thousands on his radical body modifications and tattoos. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy With more than 77,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, Remy has made a name for himself by sharing tattooing advice with his audience and advocating for various procedures. Over the last few months, Remy has revealed how he deals with the pain of countless tattoos, his crazy below-the-belt body mods, and fought a battle to prove you can ink over black. Now, in response to a fan who asked, "How much did your tats cost?" Remy has not only put a price on his tattoos and body mods but has revealed his philosophy behind the cost.

So how much has Remy spent on his tattoo transformation?

Addressing his audience in a quick video explainer, Remy revealed that he had spent around $200,000 when all added up. It isn't clear whether this number is in Canadian dollars, but if so, this is the equivalent of about $150,000 USD. "So, I've been telling people around $200K for about a year now," Remy Schofield revealed in the Instagram clip. "I can only imagine it's quite a bit more than that now." "It's not really like I am keeping close track either, I'm having fun as I go. It's not like this is a painful, terrible ordeal and I can't wait for it to end."