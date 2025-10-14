Ink addict who turned himself into a human parrot shocks with intense body mods – and a "before" pic!

Bristol, UK - In a recent set of snaps, Ted "Parrotman" Richards' remarkable transformation into a human parrot is put on full display, showing off his many incredible tattoos and body modifications.

Ted Richards has totally transformed himself into a human parrot through a plethora of radical tattoos and body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ted_parrotman

Over the last few years, Richards – who likes to go as "Parrotman" – has been undertaking the long and arduous process of becoming a human parrot, complete with colorful tattoos and feather-like mods.

Boasting more than 100 tattoos, a tongue that's been split in half like a reptile, and a ton of piercings, color is the name of the game – it seems that no part of Parrotman's body could ever be called bland!

Most notably, though, Parrotman has been so hardcore in his dedication to the bird lifestyle that he's tattooed both his eyeballs and - shockingly - chopped off both of his ears.

As a result of his remarkable transformation, Parrotman has gained notoriety online and boasts thousands of followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ted_parrotman.

In a recent post, however, the true extent of his evolution became apparent – a snap of Richards before his transformation surfaced, showing Ted before he became "Parrotman."

The image shows Richards standing with a number of brightly colored parrots. What's notable is that he's completely bald, tattoo-free, and looks nothing like his current self.