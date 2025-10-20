Ink addicted 21-year-old called a "thug or criminal" for radical face tattoo

Bristol, UK - Ink addicted 21-year-old Alitia Saunders has covered much of her body, including half her face, in tattoos . As a result, she has experienced some pretty abhorrent abuse.

Alitia Saunders has experienced a lot of abuse due to her unique. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@alitia.ink

Saunders has had radical tattoos all over her body since she first began inking at 18, lending her a unique and delicately-designed look that adds to her vibe as a body artist.

Her iconic face tattoos began as an impromptu part inked on by her husband Jonathon, who extended a design he'd done on her arm up onto her cheek.

Tattoos aren't the only body modifications she's employed as decoration, either, as Saunders boasts a collection of piercings and other changes.

It all gives her a unique look that, while stunning, also invites unwanted and uncalled-for criticism from people who claim that she looks like a "thug or criminal."

"I don't understand why people always thought that tattoos meant you are a thug or criminal," she was cited as saying by Metro. "I always thought it could be something positive like a memorial or something you simply enjoy."

"I'm lucky enough to have a face tattoo. I did not know it was going to happen – it just felt right. I don't have any regrets about it," she shared.

The flowers pictured visibly on her forehead and cheek were later additions to her face, blending into the brush-stroke design that was already there.