Jobseeker denied work due to face tattoo takes legal action against employer

Portland, Oregon - Christopher La Caze has launched a lawsuit against retail chain Jacksons Food Stores after alleging that the company denied them a job due to a large tattoo inked across their face.

Court papers obtained by the Daily Mail have revealed that La Caze is suing Jacksons Food Stores for $50,000 on the basis of religious discrimination due to a Celtic face tattoo.

La Caze has a Celtic knot tattoo that spans from cheek to cheek, crossing over the ridge of their nose. According to them, it is a representation of animism.

Per paperwork related to the lawsuit, a manager at the retail chain told La Caze that they would need to file for a religious exemption due to the tattoo, but then later backtracked.

In an email to Oregon Live, Jacksons Food Stores' Senior Vice President for People and Technology Shane Wright said he wouldn't comment on ongoing litigation but defended the company's record.

"We are proud of the fact that our company is steadfast in its commitment to offering accommodations to anyone with religious beliefs," Wright said.

If successful in the litigation, La Caze would not be the first person to have been denied a job due to their tattoos. In 2023, body mod addict Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo revealed that he had struggled to find employment due to his look.