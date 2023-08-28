Kathy Griffin shocks with extreme lip and eyebrow tattoos

Los Angeles, California - Kathy Griffin's a brand-new look, and it's pretty extreme! The comedian debuted new eyebrow and lip tattoos that have reportedly let fans and family shocked.

Kathy Griffin shocked friends and family with an extreme lip tattoo job! © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire & Screenshot/YouTube/@officialkathygriffin

In a dramatic new YouTube video, standup Griffin showed off extremely swollen lips and newly touched up eyebrows – what looks like, at first glance, a classic case of tattoo-job-gone-wrong.

She told her 120,000-strong following that "First of all, I'm trying to get under the radar," while also referring to the shirt she wore in the clip that read: "Officially uncanceled."

That's likely call-out to her 2022 ban on X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as various other controversies including her 2017 depiction of Donald Trump and different comedy club bans over the years.

After showing off her shirt, Griffin continued: "Second of all, I'm going to get my eyebrows microbladed more because I didn't do enough... and I'm getting my lips tattooed but they call it blushing, we'll see."