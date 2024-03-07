Megan Fox stuns on Mexican beach vacay with Machine Gun Kelly!
Mexico - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly look to be having a blast on their fab Mexican vacation! But what have they been up to in the sun and the surf?
The on-again-off-again couple looked to be in good spirits when they went for a scuba diving date on Wednesday.
Megan showed off her fit physique in a Barbiecore pink bikini, which she covered with a black wetsuit for their watersport adventures!
The 37-year-old actor may have chosen the bathing suit color to match her newly-dyed rosy pink hair.
She accessorized with a floppy straw hat and sunglasses – both stylish and practical choices!
The status of Megan and MGK's wedding is still up in the air for fans since their highly publicized rocky patch after a series of traumatic pregnancy losses.
The 33-year-old rock star flaunted his new-ish blackout tattoo before donning his own wetsuit, a body mod that he allegedly got to prove his love to Megan.
Machine Gun Kelly reportedly got his blackout tattoo for Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, shocked the internet when he unveiled the new ink in February.
While he initially told fans that the dramatic tat was done for "spiritual purposes," an insider reportedly revealed to DailyMail.com that the musician "told Megan that one major reason he did his latest blackout tattoo was not only for a spiritual reason, but he also wanted her to know he did it for her."
"He wants her to know that no matter what one does with their own body, they both share each other, and his body is her body, and he also wants to remove so much confusion from his previous tattoos," the source added.
"He wants to move the confusion that ends up in their relationship from time to time and show her he can change for the benefit of himself and their relationship."
What do you think is going on with Megan Fox and MGK? Are they a Hollywood It Couple, or too toxic to last?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox & machinegunkelly