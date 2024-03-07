Megan Fox stuns on Mexican beach vacay with Machine Gun Kelly!

Mexico - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly look to be having a blast on their fab Mexican vacation ! But what have they been up to in the sun and the surf?

Megan Fox (l.) enjoyed a lavish getaway with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox & machinegunkelly

The on-again-off-again couple looked to be in good spirits when they went for a scuba diving date on Wednesday.

Megan showed off her fit physique in a Barbiecore pink bikini, which she covered with a black wetsuit for their watersport adventures!

The 37-year-old actor may have chosen the bathing suit color to match her newly-dyed rosy pink hair.

She accessorized with a floppy straw hat and sunglasses – both stylish and practical choices!

The status of Megan and MGK's wedding is still up in the air for fans since their highly publicized rocky patch after a series of traumatic pregnancy losses.

The 33-year-old rock star flaunted his new-ish blackout tattoo before donning his own wetsuit, a body mod that he allegedly got to prove his love to Megan.