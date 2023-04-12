Majorly modified couple with 91 shared tattoos reveal their ink inspiration

Buenos Aires, Argentina - A massively modified couple with a combined total of 91 shared tattoos have revealed the inspiration behind their highly original look.

Victor Hugo Peralta (r) and his wife Gabriela have spent thousands on tattoos and body modifications. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/querubin_tattoo

Victor Hugo Peralta and his wife Gabriela are obsessed with their highly modified looks. Though the couple from South America has been labeled the "cherubs of hell," they don't let the comments of others get them down.

The pair have spent thousands on body mods and tattoos, though the New York Post reported that most of the work they've had done were gifts from friends.

Together, the married couple of 15 years has a total of 50 piercings, 14 body implants, four ear expanders, eight microdermals, a forked tongue, and the whites of their eyes tattooed.

Speaking of the inspiration behind their tattooed look, Peralta's wife Gabriela gives all the credit to her grandparents who surrounded her with art "24 hours a day" when she was growing up.

"My grandfather was a musician and a photographer, with my grandmother a painter," she stated. "I grew up with art all around me."



As for her husband Victor, the tattoo artist of 28 years got his first tattoo, being the work "f**k" across his fingers on his left hand, at the age of 13.