Man spends $60K on massive tattoo bodysuit to avoid "regrets"

Washington DC, USA - Having for decades admired traditional tattoos from the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia, Drew Powell didn't undertake his own body mod journey until he was 67-years-old.

Drew Powell has an extraordinary bodysuit that covers most of his body. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@septumdan

Now, Powell has been making waves in his hometown of Washington DC after dropping more than $62K on tattoos and body modifications that were inspired by Marquesan art.

Not only has Powell covered his torso in a huge "unified bodysuit tattoo," but he has a nearly inch-wide (0.9 inches) septum piercing and circular barbell rings pierced into both nipples.

Powell explained that "I have a Marquesan-inspired blackwork bodysuit tattoo that covers virtually every part of my body," according to the Daily Mail. "I also have 8mm pierced nipples and other assorted piercings."

Having pierced his septum as young as 13, more than 50 years ago, it wasn't until 2020 that he decided to have it stretched and embarked on his bodily transformation.