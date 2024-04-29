Man spends $60K on massive tattoo bodysuit to avoid "regrets"
Washington DC, USA - Having for decades admired traditional tattoos from the Marquesas Islands in French Polynesia, Drew Powell didn't undertake his own body mod journey until he was 67-years-old.
Now, Powell has been making waves in his hometown of Washington DC after dropping more than $62K on tattoos and body modifications that were inspired by Marquesan art.
Not only has Powell covered his torso in a huge "unified bodysuit tattoo," but he has a nearly inch-wide (0.9 inches) septum piercing and circular barbell rings pierced into both nipples.
Powell explained that "I have a Marquesan-inspired blackwork bodysuit tattoo that covers virtually every part of my body," according to the Daily Mail. "I also have 8mm pierced nipples and other assorted piercings."
Having pierced his septum as young as 13, more than 50 years ago, it wasn't until 2020 that he decided to have it stretched and embarked on his bodily transformation.
Tattooed Drew undergoes major body transformation to avoid "regrets" in life
Now, he has more than 1000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @septumdan, and has spent 14 months of his life and thousands of dollars inking a complete bodysuit into his skin.
"Starting later in life did have some advantages... I was fully funded, I had the time, I knew exactly what I wanted, and being a clean canvas, I ended up with a unified bodysuit tattoo," explained Powell.
"Eventually, the world caught up to my way of thinking, so I decided that it was now or never...I did not want to die with regrets."
"The first time I saw images of tattooed warriors from the South Pacific and indigenous people with cultural modifications, I wanted these for myself."
