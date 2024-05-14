Middle-aged tattoo model flaunts pre-ink look with dramatic transformation snaps
Leipzig, Germany - In a post that shocked fans, 56-year-old online star and tattoo model Kerstin Tristan revealed her pre-ink look.
Kerstin Tristan has seen an extraordinary amount of social media success over the last few years, with millions following her for the remarkably floral tattoos that cover her skin.
With more than 190,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @tattoo_butterfly_flower, and more than a million followers on her TikTok, Tristan gives glimpses of her life in Germany and posts many scantily-clad snaps of her ink-covered body.
In a rare post for the inking model, Tristan dropped a side-by-side snap, showing her off both before and after the tattoo transformation.
Tattoo model reveals decade-long ink collection
In the post, which is captioned with the dates "09.05.2014-09.05.2024," Kerstin Tristan shows off an entire decade of change– and it's a pretty major change indeed!
Tristan's post shows off the stark contrast between her prior self, recognizable and in stylish get-up, and her current-day snap, which sees her in a blue bikini with nearly every bit of skin covered in floral body art.
It is believed that Tristan has spent around $30,000 on body art over the years, leaving very little of her skin unadorned with tattoos.
Tristan began her tattoo journey in her late 40s and now, a decade later, has achieved a remarkable transformation. It certainly fits the bill of her self-description: "A kid with one dream based on tattoos and lifestyle."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower