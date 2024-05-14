Middle-aged tattoo model flaunts pre-ink look with dramatic transformation snaps

Leipzig, Germany - In a post that shocked fans, 56-year-old online star and tattoo model Kerstin Tristan revealed her pre-ink look.

Kerstin Tristan is famous for her extraordinary set of tattoos – but it wasn't always this way. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower

Kerstin Tristan has seen an extraordinary amount of social media success over the last few years, with millions following her for the remarkably floral tattoos that cover her skin.

With more than 190,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @tattoo_butterfly_flower, and more than a million followers on her TikTok, Tristan gives glimpses of her life in Germany and posts many scantily-clad snaps of her ink-covered body.

In a rare post for the inking model, Tristan dropped a side-by-side snap, showing her off both before and after the tattoo transformation.