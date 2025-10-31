Man uses extreme tattoos and body mods to evolve into a demon: "Art or obsession?"

Berlin, Germany - An extreme tattoo and body modification addict has shared the true extent of his transformation, which over 550 hours has turned him into a real-life demon.

An extreme body mod and tattoo addict has transformed himself from a human into a demon. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@eternalexodia

Going as only "Exodia" online, one German man has taken it upon himself to totally revolutionize his look, using extreme blackout tattoos and radical body modifications to transform from into a demon.

His journey has been followed by more than 10,000 people on Instagram, where he goes by @eternalexodia and has shared much of his tattoo transformation.

In one particularly striking post, Exodia showed off the extent of his more recent changes and the extraordinary amount of time that he has spent under the needle.

"This isn't just a tattoo," he captioned the post. "It's a full-body transformation – turning my skin into living art."

"Over 550 hours in, and still no ending," he said. "This ain't design. It's who I became. Would you call this art or obsession?"

The main image that accompanied the post showed two pictures of him standing side by side. In one, the tattoos are not as pronounced, and the colors are less vibrant. In the other – clearly more recent – his inkings are far more intense, detailed, and boldly colored.

Exodia has long touted his remarkable transformation, on occasion describing himself as "monster" as well as a demon, and showing off different parts of his body.

He has also taken the opportunity to clap back at negative comments, sharing their messages along with the profile pictures of the people who posted them.