Man who inked 90% of body undergoes mind-blowing tattoo removal process

Bagé, Brazil - Having once coated more than 95% of his body in ink, this man has nearly removed his entire tattoo collection in a remarkable transformation!

Leandro de Souza has undergone a transformation that removed the vast majority of his tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@leandrodesouzabless

Up until a few years ago, almost all of Leandro de Souza's body was covered in artwork.

He began his tattoo journey at the age of only 13, dedicating many of his tats to his favorite bands.

Since 2023, though, de Souza has been undergoing a very different – but equally painful – transformation. Over the last two years he has been gradually lasering off every one of his tattoos.

To do so, de Souza enlisted the help of Hell Tattoo in São Paulo, Brazil, which specialize in removing facial ink in particular.

"It's important to remember: tattoos don't define character," LAD Bible cited Hell Tattoos as saying.

"When we hear Leandro say 'dignity has been restored,' we understand that our work goes far beyond aesthetics."

According to de Souza, his journey away from tattoos came after the breakdown of his marriage and amid a struggle with addiction. To be successful, he turned to religion to give him the strength he needed.

"I couldn't stand the life I was living anymore," de Souza told the Daily Mail. "It felt like a circus animal."

"Think carefully before getting a face tattoo because I regret it," he warned, per People Magazine.