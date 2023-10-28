Tatted-up grandmother shares pics of her amazing transformation!
Germany - After years of transforming her body and sharing it with her avid fan base, Kerstin Tristan shocked the internet with new Instagram snaps of her pre-tattooed body.
Tristan has gained fame on social media for her impressive floral tattoos that cover her in shades of pink, orange, and green.
With nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than a million on TikTok, her nine-year journey has been well-documented. From bikini pics to videos of her performing in bars, she has quickly become known as Germany's most tatted-up grandma.
But that wasn't always the case, as she revealed in a recent comparison post captioned with the start and end dates of her decade-long transformation.
Germany's most-tatted granny shares pre-ink body
Tristan posted a side-by-side of her body from that date in 2014 and then again in 2023. The post was accompanied by the hashtag #changes, driving home her transition.
On the left-hand side of the side-by-side, she is shown pre-ink wearing a green top with red streaks in her hair. The more-familiar Tristan – covered in tattoos and piercings – is featured on the right-hand side.
This isn't the first time she has shared pre-tat snaps, with other posts from September also showing off her remarkable transformation.
The in enthusiast sees her body as a blank canvas for body art, captioning her Instagram account, "I'm a kid with one dream based on tattoos and lifestyle."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower