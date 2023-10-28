Tatted-up grandmother shares pics of her amazing transformation!

Germany - After years of transforming her body and sharing it with her avid fan base, Kerstin Tristan shocked the internet with new Instagram snaps of her pre- tattooed body.

Kerstin Tristan claims to be Germany's most tattooed grandma. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower

Tristan has gained fame on social media for her impressive floral tattoos that cover her in shades of pink, orange, and green.

With nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than a million on TikTok, her nine-year journey has been well-documented. From bikini pics to videos of her performing in bars, she has quickly become known as Germany's most tatted-up grandma.

But that wasn't always the case, as she revealed in a recent comparison post captioned with the start and end dates of her decade-long transformation.