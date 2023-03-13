Most tattooed man in Britain dishes on strange cash offer for peculiar body part

Birmingham, UK - The most tattooed man in Britain has alleged that fans of his highly tatted and modified look have offered him a pretty penny for a particular body part.

The most tattooed man in Britain says he was offered roughly $2,400 for his nipples. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/king_b0dy_art

A man who changed his name to Body Art, or King of Ink Land King Body Art The Extreme Ink-Ite to be exact, has been hit with some questionable propositions.

After all, having the title of Britain's most tatted man comes with a side of notoriety and an interesting internet fanbase.

Body Art had his nipples removed years ago to create a smoother canvas for tattoos, and even got teeth marks carved into his ears and his tongue bifurcated at the same time.

Despite having literally severed ties with several of his body parts, Body Art can still find his missing pieces, as he keeps them in his freezer at home.

The tattoo and body fanatic even shows off his cut-off parts on his Instagram page, and it's led to some pretty strange requests, telling the Daily Star, "Someone offered me [$1,200] to eat them and I was like 'erm, no, I'm not a cannibal even if they belong to me.'"

He was also offered roughly $2,400 for his chopped off nipples, but it was only recently that he learned human body parts had monetary value.

"I was talking to people on forums who preserve animals and stuff and found out that human body parts of people who are still alive are fairly rare and could be worth something," Body Art told the outlet.

"Thinking about it now, I chuckled a part of me away and I could have cleared a couple of K from my mortgage," he said.