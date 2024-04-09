Most tattooed mom in Britain banned from church

Having covered her entire body in tattoos, Melissa Sloan found herself banned from church. The priests reportedly kicked her out due to her extreme look.

By Evan Williams

Kidderminster, UK - Melissa Sloan, known to many as Britain's most tattooed mom, has revealed that she was banned by the priest of a local church on account of her extreme look.

Melissa Sloan has been banned from her church due to her extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284 The alleged ban would, if true, be the latest in a lengthening saga that has seen the mother-of-seven banned and excluded from various establishments due to her more than 800 tattoos. Back in February, Sloan revealed that she had been barred from attending her own mother's funeral due to her look. Back at Christmastime, she found herself unable to go to her children's nativity over fears that she would scare the other kids. The list, sadly, goes on. Speaking to the Daily Star, Melissa Sloan revealed that the church ban followed a service she attended in which she was "chucked" out of the congregration.

Why did Melissa Sloan get banned from church?

Sloan said that she thinks that there is "evil" among the congregation and that the crowd had laughed and jeered at her after she was asked to leave. The priest apparently threw her out on account of her "loud voice." "Everyone turned their back laughing at me," Sloan told the Daily Star. "The priest said, 'You've got to leave,' but most of them were laughing at me, nothing new. The priest must be evil to do that. Apparently, Sloan had been "singing too loud" before her expulsion, but while the reason she was given has nothing to do with her tattoos, Sloan feels that it played a role. "I felt like the odd one out... The church is supposed to open its doors to everyone, but I got kicked out of there. I was singing with loads of people in there, it was crazy."