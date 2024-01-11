Tattooed mom banned from children's nativity play because of extreme look
Kidderminster, United Kingdom - Melissa Sloane, a tattoo-addicted mother from the UK, has had to deal with plenty of challenges due to her passion. But one particular rejection hit her where it hurts most.
With more than 800 tattoos covering almost every surface of her body, Sloan, who likes to go by Missy, says that she has faced prejudice on account of an addiction that's out of control.
Most recently, Missy discovered that she had been blacklisted from the Christmas nativity play at her children's school in the town of Kidderminster.
As a result, her kids missed out on having their mom present at the big event.
For Missy, it was the culmination of months of being mocked, bullied, and called "Crayola" by local parents. It is also not the first time she has been denied access to school events.
Tattooed mom banned from school events
Despite the blow, the Mirror reports that she didn't let the troubles dampen her Christmas spirit.
Talking to Need to Know, she said: "My other kids think I'm crazy, but my son loves the way I look. Because of who I am, I don't get invited to Christmas parties. I want to enjoy myself and go for a drink at the pub."
Her problems are largely on account of her ink addiction, which can mean getting as many as three tattoos done a week.
Missy has been banned from many things due to her extreme tattoos, including (bizarrely) an actual tattoo parlor, and even TikTok. On account of her tattoo parlor ban, she has taken to DIY methods.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/@melissa.sloan.75436