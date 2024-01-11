Tattooed mom banned from children's nativity play because of extreme look

Kidderminster, United Kingdom - Melissa Sloane, a tattoo -addicted mother from the UK, has had to deal with plenty of challenges due to her passion. But one particular rejection hit her where it hurts most.

Melissa Sloane has faced a lot of criticism on account of her extreme look. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/@melissa.sloan.75436

With more than 800 tattoos covering almost every surface of her body, Sloan, who likes to go by Missy, says that she has faced prejudice on account of an addiction that's out of control.

Most recently, Missy discovered that she had been blacklisted from the Christmas nativity play at her children's school in the town of Kidderminster.

As a result, her kids missed out on having their mom present at the big event.

For Missy, it was the culmination of months of being mocked, bullied, and called "Crayola" by local parents. It is also not the first time she has been denied access to school events.