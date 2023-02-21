Most tattooed woman proves full body ink can be sexy in daring dress

Manchester, UK - The most tattooed woman in Britain has proved the ink haters wrong yet again with a daring fashion look in the name of love.

Becky Holt, the most tattooed woman in Britain, served up quite the look for her IG followers. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/becky_holt_bolt

Some may think that those with their bodies covered in tattoos can't flaunt their inner fashionista, but Becky Holt begs to differ.

The mom of one has spent roughly $47,000 inking up her body, and she's surely not going to hide her expansive investment.

Holt often shows off her stunning work on her Instagram page, where she has over 137,000 followers.

In her latest post, Holt gave her fans quite the look to obsess over. Captioned, "Late valentines night out 🖤," Holt is seen rocking a strappy little black dress that perfectly shows off her tatted up body, matching pumps, and a gold and black purse.

It's quite easy to get lost in the maze of gorgeous tattoo work scattered across Holt's body. After all, she does have around 95% of her body tattooed, including her feet, face, neck, and hands.

One month prior to the snaps, Holt went under the knife to have a blepharoplasty and rhinoplasty done.