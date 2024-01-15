NBA reverses ban on LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo

San Antonio, Texas - The NBA has decided to reverse the ban on LaMelo Ball's neck ink a fter a six-week absence and months of having to cover his tattoo with a bandage when on the basketball court.

LaMelo Ball has faced challenges from the NBA on account of his neck tattoo. © Collage: IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Back in November, the NBA ordered LaMelo Ball to either cover his new neck tattoo or face disciplinary action for breaking rules under the organization's collective bargaining agreement.

The tattoo – simply the letters "LF" located under his left ear – allegedly violated a rule that all NBA players had to comply with that they cannot wear commercial logos that haven't been pre-approved by the league.

Since Ball owns a fashion brand called LaFrance, or LF, it was argued that he was promoting his products while on the court.

The name LaFrance is also, not coincidentally, his middle name.