Pete Davidson spills details of "horrible" tattoo removal process

New York, New York - Pete Davidson described the process behind his radical tattoo removal as "horrible" during an interview with Tonight Show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon.

Pete Davidson (r.) described the process of having more than 200 tattoos removed as "horrible" during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Having been asked about his tattoo removal by Fallon on The Tonight Show, Davidson showed off his now nearly ink-free arm.

"I've been burning them off," Davidson said in response to Fallon's question. "They're almost gone."

When Fallon asked him about whether the process had been painful or not, Davidson smiled cheekily and exclaimed, "It's horrible!"

"They've got to burn off a layer of your skin," Davidson explained. "And then, it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks."

"And you can't get in the sunlight. And then you've got to do it, like, 12 more times... Yeah! So, really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting, you know."

Fallon then brought out a picture of Davidson covered in tattoos before asking him how many he thinks he used to have. The answer – around 200!

The Saturday Night Live alum has been undergoing a radical tattoo transformation for the last couple of years. It wasn't until last November, though, that the extent of his ink removal was truly revealed.