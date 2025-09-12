Pregnant woman's tattooed baby bump stuns with special meaning

Brisbane, Australia - Loki received all kinds of funny looks and stares when she was pregnant, mainly because of the extraordinary tattoos that adorned her belly. Now, they are a "beautiful reminder."

Tattooed mom Loki opened up about the stares and shocked looks she received when she was pregnant with an inked belly. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mummaloki

Loki's remarkable journey as a tattooed parent has seen her gather nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @mummaloki and shares many adorable parenting videos from her home in Australia.

In a recent video, she shared an extraordinary video showing off her baby bump, which had seen her stomach tattoos stretched out several times their original size.

Most notable in the video is her butterfly tattoo, which appears absolutely huge when she's pregnant and relatively small when the baby bump is gone.

"Pregnancy made me love my stomach tattoos even more," she captioned the clip. "Watching my butterfly literally double in size."

Speaking with People magazine, Loki opened up about the remarkable experience of having prominent belly tattoos while she was pregnant, and revealed that the experience has brought a whole new meaning to the inkings.

"I'm a very sentimental person, and I think growing life is something to be so proud of," Loki said, revealing that her butterfly tattoo "got little changes after I gave birth, but that is always something to celebrate."

"Any reminder of pregnancy is a happy and beautiful reminder," she explained. "I didn't buy one single maternity item. I just wore crop tops and skirts. I loved pregnancy and I love that women are celebrating their bumps."