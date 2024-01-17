Saltburn fan gets tattoo of movie's infamous graveyard scene on her leg!

Massive Saltburn fan Cheynee Burnnis is so in love with the thriller, which stars Barry Keoghan, that she has gone ahead and tattooed it into her leg.

By Evan Williams

Brighton, UK - Emerald Fennell's new hit Saltburn movie has a lot of fans, but none more dedicated than self-described "weird goth" Cheynee Burnnis, who is now making waves with her tattoo choice!

Cheynee Burnnis loves Saltburn so much that she got its most controversial scene tattooed on her thigh. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@garbageinfluencer Having only dropped back in November 2023, Saltburn has become a runaway hit and the latest big thing on TikTok. It has even received a Golden Globe nomination for Irish star Barry Keoghan's performance. Yet, to Saltburn superfan Burnnis, who goes by @garbageinfluencer on TikTok, it's far more than just a movie – it's not part of her! In a viral video TikTok video, which racked up more than 2.2 million views, the Brit revealed a brand-new and slightly morbid tattoo inspired by the quirky film.

Saltburn's creepy graveyard scene featured in fan tattoo

For those of you who haven't had a chance to see Saltburn yet, we won't spoil it. As far as everyone else goes, the mere mention of "the graveyard scene" should bring up some – probably unpleasant – memories. One of the most shocking moments put to screen recently now adorns Burnnis' thigh in tattoo form. She and tattooist friend of hers apparently decided that she needed to get the ink done as soon as the final credits rolled, according to the Mirror. "So my friend Helena Gifford began drawing some ideas of the graveyard scene for a tattoo," Burnnis explained. "Her style is incredible. I asked for it to be drawn with no pants as I felt it was more real."