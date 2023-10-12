Tattoo addict can't find a driving instructor: "They're all scared of me"

Powys, UK - Melissa Sloan has been getting tattoos since she was in her twenties, and was quickly hooked. Now a mother of seven, her addiction has put her need for a driver's license in jeopardy.

Melissa Sloan is addicted to tattooing, and is suffers from discrimination as a result. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/@melissa.sloan.75436

Sloan, who lives in Wales, told the Daily Mail that she had experienced "victimization" after a bad experience with a driving instructor left her unable to continue her lessons.

"I live in quite an isolated place and have rely on my partner Will to get me around," she shared. "I now have a car and just want lessons so I can take my test."

Sloan described the experience she had with her previous instructor: "When the instructor turned up at my house, he was very shocked."

She claims the man was shaking when they got in the car. Apparently he couldn't look at her and, afterward, told her to learn on an automatic in a move Sloan believes was made to avoid taking her on more lessons.

"I know they are put off by the way I look, but that is victimization and should not matter. This is something I have lived with most of my life, but it should not be happening."