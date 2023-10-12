Tattoo addict can't find a driving instructor: "They're all scared of me"

Having become addicted to tattoos in her twenties, this Welsh mum now finds herself in a situation where driving instructors refuse to teach her out of fear.

By Evan Williams

Powys, UK - Melissa Sloan has been getting tattoos since she was in her twenties, and was quickly hooked. Now a mother of seven, her addiction has put her need for a driver's license in jeopardy.

Melissa Sloan is addicted to tattooing, and is suffers from discrimination as a result.
Sloan, who lives in Wales, told the Daily Mail that she had experienced "victimization" after a bad experience with a driving instructor left her unable to continue her lessons.

"I live in quite an isolated place and have rely on my partner Will to get me around," she shared. "I now have a car and just want lessons so I can take my test."

Sloan described the experience she had with her previous instructor: "When the instructor turned up at my house, he was very shocked."

She claims the man was shaking when they got in the car. Apparently he couldn't look at her and, afterward, told her to learn on an automatic in a move Sloan believes was made to avoid taking her on more lessons.

"I know they are put off by the way I look, but that is victimization and should not matter. This is something I have lived with most of my life, but it should not be happening."

Extremely tatted mum struggles with addiction

Melissa Sloan believes that her driving instructor discriminated against her due to her tattoos.
After getting addicted to tattooing in her youth, Sloan first covered herself in carefully designed and intricate pieces of body art. Now, having run out of space on her skin, she has taken to covering up previous work.

This has led to three separate layers of tattoos on her face. As a result, many have called her names and even described her body art as "prison tattoos."

"I know that I am addicted to them, but I just can't stop," she said. "I still get them every week or I will get my partner Will to give me a tattoo with our own inking gun."

Melissa Sloan's driving lesson woes aren't the first time she has spoken out against discrimination. She recently revealed that she has been banned from her child's school, and local tattooists have also refused to provide their services.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/@melissa.sloan.75436

