Tattoo addict mom banned from child's school concert due to extreme body mods

UK mum and tattoo addict Melissa Sloan has revealed that she was banned from her daughter's school concert on account of her extreme body mods and tattoos.

By Evan Williams

Wales, UK - Melissa Sloan was forced to watch her daughter's school concert from the window outside after the school had a problem with her extreme tattoos.

Melissa Sloan has faced a variety of bans due to her extreme look. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/@melissa.sloan.75436 Slights and bans have become par for the course for Welsh mom Melissa Sloan, who has already been banned from TikTok and local tattoo parlors on account of her extreme look. Now it seems that Melissa, who likes to go by Missy, is facing a much more distressing ban. According to the ink addict, she was barred from her child's school concert and made to watch from outside. As a parent of two, it seems that Missy Sloan's addiction to extreme tattoos is starting to take its toll on her ability to engage with her kids.

Melissa Sloan banned from school events due to tattoos

Speaking to The Daily Star, Missy Sloan revealed that she has been ostracized by her kids' school in more ways than just a concert. "No Christmas parties, and when I go to my child's school I don't get invited," she explained. "They once said for me to go to the back garden and look through the class window." As a result of the backlash she has faced due to her appearance, Missy has to rely on her partner to attend the events that she would have otherwise been there for. "He's going tonight to the kids' fayre as I can't go there as I'm not wanted... I feel so jealous as I can't go there and to the Christmas fayre as I know what they're like towards me."

Missy Sloan will get a handle on her tattoo addiction around Christmas

On account of the various bans she has faced and the impact that her addiction is having on her family life, no matter how admittedly unfair the reactions of others have been, Missy has decided to hit pause on future ink.