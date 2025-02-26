Tattoo addict removes ink in radical transformation

Julia Falcon is a tattoo legend, with inkings covering almost every inch of her skin. Yet, with the help of a few makeup artists, she was able to be transformed into someone completely different.

Julia Falcon is covered in tattoos, but with a little bit of makeup, she can be transformed to look completely different. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prismofdeath

With more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @prismofdeath, Julia Falcon is known for her insane tattoos and her openness about even the most private of inkings.

Speaking last year about getting trolled by people on social media, Falcon made it clear that she was afraid of nothing and willing to do anything to achieve the look she desires.

"Not everyone is going to agree with the decisions that you make, and yes, there are people out there that will dislike you because you look different," she said at the time. "But we don't get tattooed for them, we do it for ourselves."

Now, she has taken to the YouTube channel Truly to undergo a little experiment – using the services of a few makeup and hair artists, she got a glimpse of how she'd look without all the tattoos.

At the beginning, she looks as she usually does, covered in brightly colored inkings that reach up and even cover her face and hands. By the end, she's spotless.

"Never really told a lot of people that I did an episode with Truly's Transformed on YouTube," Falcon revealed on Instagram. "I got to work with some really great makeup/hair artists and cinematographer."

