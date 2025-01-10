Radically inked influencer reveals brutal X-rated tattoos

An intensely tattooed influencer has revealed the worst position in which she ever got inked, and it's far more X-rated than you might expect!

This heavily-tattooed influencer has revealed some of her most painful inkings. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@prismofdeath

An influencer who goes by @prismofdeath on Instagram and Threads has posted a video in which she reveals the worst position in which she's ever been inked.

The video, which has amassed thousands of views and likes, shows her miming to a song while completely covered in tattoos.

Text overlaid on the video asks, "Worst position to be tattooed?" She then replied "Legs over my head getting my 🐱 & 🥣 tattooed."

The two emojis clearly represent rather private X-rated body parts, both of which were likely not on most people's lists of contenders.

In another video, she writes "Me at 18: All I want is a 🐍 tattoo on my arm" before admitting, "Me now: With full coverage including my..." and you can likely fill in the rest.

Private tattoos and body mods are still quite unusual, but not entirely unknown in the inking world. Early last year, veteran tattoo artist Remy Schofield revealed he had multiple piercings in his crotch.

"I still believe my [below the belt piercings] were the most painful things I have ever had done, personally," Remy said at the time.