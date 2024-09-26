Tattoo-addicted Black Alien reveals creation of new "species"

Madrid, Spain - Anthony Loffredo, the extreme body modification and tattoo addict behind the "Black Alien Project," has revealed the creation of what he refers to as a brand-new "species" of human.

The "Black Alien" may have invented an entirely new species. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Over the last few years, Loffredo has undergone a radical transformation, turning himself from a simple human into the "Black Alien" we all know today.

In recent months, however, the "Black Alien Project" has slowed down, and Loffredo has changed directions on more than one occasion after initially announcing the project's cancellation in December last year.

Now, Loffredo has shared a radical new post with his more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project. It seems that the "Black Alien" has invented a new species.

In a post on social media, Loffredo shared a picture of himself and world record-holding body modifier Michel "Diabao" Praddo, among other modders.