Tattoo-addicted Black Alien reveals creation of new "species"
Madrid, Spain - Anthony Loffredo, the extreme body modification and tattoo addict behind the "Black Alien Project," has revealed the creation of what he refers to as a brand-new "species" of human.
Over the last few years, Loffredo has undergone a radical transformation, turning himself from a simple human into the "Black Alien" we all know today.
In recent months, however, the "Black Alien Project" has slowed down, and Loffredo has changed directions on more than one occasion after initially announcing the project's cancellation in December last year.
Now, Loffredo has shared a radical new post with his more than 1.3 million Instagram followers, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project. It seems that the "Black Alien" has invented a new species.
In a post on social media, Loffredo shared a picture of himself and world record-holding body modifier Michel "Diabao" Praddo, among other modders.
"Black Alien" reveals new species: "The king is back"
"Happy and proud to have been the Protagonist of this new species that was created by me," Loffredo captioned the post (translated from Spanish). "Now I have babies all over the world I love it."
According to Loffredo, he's soon to be modifying his body once again, possibly in an even more radical and intense way.
"To tell you that your dad is back in the modification game after a big break, some of my kids misbehave and surpassed their own daddy," he wrote.
"Now I come soon to take care of my babies and teach them who the Goat is. The King Is Back! The King Is Black Alien."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project