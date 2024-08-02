Does tattoo addict "Black Alien" want to be human again?

Madrid, Spain - One of the most iconic tattoo and body mod addicts in the world, the legendary "Black Alien," has largely dropped off the map as of late. Now, he has returned – and revealed some of his surprising regrets.

The Black Alien has radically changed his body, but does he have any regrets? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Since he announced its end late last year (only to reboot it a few months later), Anthony Loffredo's "Black Alien Project" has seemed in a sort of stalemate, with no clear direction or progress.

In the time since, Loffredo has shared insights into his mental health and, in June, stunned followers with a shocking sex statement. What hasn't seemed to happen, though, is any progress on his body mod and tattoo transformation.

In a post last week, the Black Alien drew speculation on Instagram, where he goes by @the_black_alien_project and has 1.3 million followers, when he used a new term: "Human Évolution 2%."

When the post dropped, people immediately started asking him about whether he regretted his tats and mods. The overwhelming question was what was this new "Human Évolution?"