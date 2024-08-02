Does tattoo addict "Black Alien" want to be human again?
Madrid, Spain - One of the most iconic tattoo and body mod addicts in the world, the legendary "Black Alien," has largely dropped off the map as of late. Now, he has returned – and revealed some of his surprising regrets.
Since he announced its end late last year (only to reboot it a few months later), Anthony Loffredo's "Black Alien Project" has seemed in a sort of stalemate, with no clear direction or progress.
In the time since, Loffredo has shared insights into his mental health and, in June, stunned followers with a shocking sex statement. What hasn't seemed to happen, though, is any progress on his body mod and tattoo transformation.
In a post last week, the Black Alien drew speculation on Instagram, where he goes by @the_black_alien_project and has 1.3 million followers, when he used a new term: "Human Évolution 2%."
When the post dropped, people immediately started asking him about whether he regretted his tats and mods. The overwhelming question was what was this new "Human Évolution?"
Is the Black Alien returning to his human self?
Back on July 20, Loffredo released a long and emotional post that went into his mental state and the mistakes he said that he had made. It also spurred instant questions over the future of the "Black Alien Project."
"Error is human," Loffredo wrote alongside a stylish photo of himself. "This organ – we should all take care of it and learn to carefully stitch it. I made some mistakes, and I apologize for those."
The post is rambling and hard to make sense of, even going into the bacteria and infections that came as a result of his operations but admitting that his decisions were made of his own free will.
It ended, however, with an indication that the Black Alien was still alive.
"It can be very dangerous for my health, and this story made me aware of many things. I will take all possible hygienic precautions to continue doing what I love most."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project