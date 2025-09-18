Tattoo-addicted woman cuts off middle finger in bid to become a "princess"

Known online as "A Princess of Another World," tattoo addict Iris Castello has taken the radical step of chopping off her middle finger to further her insane body modification journey.

Iris Castello has chopped off her middle finger as a radical step in her insane body modification journey. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@aprincessofanotherworld

Castello has attracted a lot of attention with her radical body modifications and tattoos, which cover a great deal of her face and have given her an incredibly unique look.

Adorning her face are not just a few inkings here and there, but even tattoos injected directly into her eyeballs. It also seems that she's chopped off parts of her nose and tattooed around the stump.

It's this body modification journey that has seen her call herself "@aprincessofanotherworld" on TikTok and earn hundreds of followers.

"I'm a princess from a distant world," Castello writes in her TikTok bio, before claiming that she has been "sent here to learn and spread peace."

While most of her videos simply show her dancing and lip-syncing to music while showing off her unique look, one particular video showed off a body modification that shocked everyone.

In a video labeled "I can sparkle up your eyes," where she is seen holding open her eyes to show off her eyeball tattoos, Castello's hand comes into full view, and it's a shocking sight to behold.

While the five main knuckles on her hand are in full view, only her thumb, index finger, ring finger, and pinky remain. In other words – her middle finger has been chopped off, giving her hand a claw-like look.