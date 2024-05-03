Tattoo and body mod addict shows off "dope" gold teeth and fangs
Brisbane, Australia - Amber Luke has been making waves in the tattoo scene with her extensive collection of ink and body mods. Now, she's shared her set of gold-studded teeth.
Covered from head-to-toe in ink, Amber Luke has made a name for herself on Instagram, where she goes as @amberluke666 and has more than 61,000 followers, while sharing and celebrating her transformation.
Her content is often very revealing, with snaps not only of her many facial tats and piercings, but in scantily-clad outfits. Luke's new look is certainly in stark contrast to how she looked a few years ago.
Yet, despite her extraordinary set of ink and changes, one of Amber Luke's favorite features rarely see the spotlight.
Australia's self-described "most tatted woman" has golden teeth.
Amber Luke shares her set of golden teeth
Amber Luke referred to two white gold teeth, along with her "fangs" besides them, in a recent post celebrating the fifth anniversary of one of her favorite body modifications.
The post featured an extreme close-up of her mouth, in which you can see both in all their splendor.
This isn't the first time we've seen her set of golden fangs. Last month, Luke shared a video of her in a tracksuit, showing off her golden teeth, fangs, and split tongue.
"Rolling onto 5 years of having fangs," Luke shared in last week's celebratory post. "I’m so honored that I was able to be blessed with the best from the start."
"My fangs maker and expert @fathersebastiaan set me up for my dope journey ahead."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666