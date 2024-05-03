Tattoo and body mod addict shows off "dope" gold teeth and fangs

Brisbane, Australia - Amber Luke has been making waves in the tattoo scene with her extensive collection of ink and body mods. Now, she's shared her set of gold-studded teeth.

Amber Luke is famous for her impressive set of body mods and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Covered from head-to-toe in ink, Amber Luke has made a name for herself on Instagram, where she goes as @amberluke666 and has more than 61,000 followers, while sharing and celebrating her transformation.

Her content is often very revealing, with snaps not only of her many facial tats and piercings, but in scantily-clad outfits. Luke's new look is certainly in stark contrast to how she looked a few years ago.

Yet, despite her extraordinary set of ink and changes, one of Amber Luke's favorite features rarely see the spotlight.

Australia's self-described "most tatted woman" has golden teeth.