Tattoo artist accused of killing customer with dangerous lack of hygiene in at-home studio

Korbach, Germany - A trial has begun against a 40-year-old German tattoo artist who stands accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old customer due to serious hygiene violations.

A tattoo artist in Germany stands accused of killing a 22-year-old customer due to a series of negligent hygiene violations. (Stock image) © 123RF/Bairachnyi

The 22-year-old victim got a grim reaper tattoo on his forearm in a makeshift at-home studio that didn't comply with standard rules around hygiene.

As a result, he developed a severe bacterial infection that spread throughout his body and eventually led to his hospitalization.

Tragically, the infection got into his blood, and the man died of multiple organ failure soon after.

On Monday, the amateur tattoo artist responsible for the tattoo began appearing before a district court in Korbach, a town in central Germany.

According to the local public prosecutor's office, there were serious hygiene deficiencies in the application of the young man's tattoo, resulting in the infection that eventually took his life.

The tattooist, who works as a bus driver, has also been accused of eating a burger during the tattooing process and using partially expired ink.

He also failed to change his gloves during regular intervals in the session, did not wear a face mask, and did not use soap or disinfectant in the restroom, reports allege.

In comments cited by German tabloid BILD, translated to English, the man's mother said that her son was initially "cheerful" and happy about the look of his tattoo.