Tattoo obsessed TikToker spends thousands inking eyeballs black
Las Vegas, Nevada - Boasting nearly a million followers on his TikTok channel, Quest Gulliford has become famous for his extraordinary tattoos. Now, he has taken his quest for ink to a whole new level.
With more of his body covered in ink than not, TikToker Quest Gulliford has found himself on a search for new spots to get tattooed.
He quickly found them, as revealed to his 960,000 TikTok followers. At $5,000 a pop, the tat enthusiast got the whites of his eyes inked black!
The operation to dye his eyeballs black saw Quest Gulliford having to hold his eyelids open while artist Cobra Luna injected four shots of pigment into the whites of his eyes.
Seeing as the decision to get his eyes tattooed was permanent, Gulliford explained that it took him six years to convince himself that the whole thing was worth it.
He started off by getting black contacts in 2016 and "wore them every day for like 30 days to see if I liked the way I looked, and I loved it!"
"Then it took six more years because it was very expensive, and I hit up Luna Cobra and finally got it done when I moved to Houston Texas."
Black eye tattoos bring risks and joy
It seems that eye tattoos are becoming increasingly popular, despite coming with a variety of risks. One UK woman even revealed that she is facing potential blindness from her eye ink.
Still, Gulliford has no regrets and is "super happy with the results."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@questg.tv