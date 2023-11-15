Tattoo obsessed TikToker spends thousands inking eyeballs black

Las Vegas, Nevada - Boasting nearly a million followers on his TikTok channel, Quest Gulliford has become famous for his extraordinary tattoos . Now, he has taken his quest for ink to a whole new level.

Quest Gulliford has tattooed his eyeballs jet black, and has no regrets. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@questg.tv

With more of his body covered in ink than not, TikToker Quest Gulliford has found himself on a search for new spots to get tattooed.

He quickly found them, as revealed to his 960,000 TikTok followers. At $5,000 a pop, the tat enthusiast got the whites of his eyes inked black!

The operation to dye his eyeballs black saw Quest Gulliford having to hold his eyelids open while artist Cobra Luna injected four shots of pigment into the whites of his eyes.

Seeing as the decision to get his eyes tattooed was permanent, Gulliford explained that it took him six years to convince himself that the whole thing was worth it.

He started off by getting black contacts in 2016 and "wore them every day for like 30 days to see if I liked the way I looked, and I loved it!"

"Then it took six more years because it was very expensive, and I hit up Luna Cobra and finally got it done when I moved to Houston Texas."