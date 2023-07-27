Tattoo of Ronaldo sparks "anti Messi" controversy – and soccer fans are not having it

Wellington, New Zealand - After huge fan backlash over a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo on her left shin, Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself against claims she's "anti Messi."

Yamila Rodriguez got a Ronaldo tattoo because he is her "idol". © Collage: IMAGO/Agencia EFE & Screenshot/Instagram/@yamii_rodriguez11

The 25-year-old Argentinian soccer player, who has recently been competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, has spoken out against critics on social media who have taken a dislike to a tattoo of Ronaldo she sports on her left shin.

The athlete is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, a fellow forward who has scored more than 800 goals in his career. But there's one big problem: He's not Messi.

Seeing as Messi and Ronaldo have an eternal rivalry, and Lionel Messi is an Argentine star, fans of the country's soccer team are not happy that Rodriguez is seemingly kicking for the other side.

Rodriguez is not having it, though, and has hit back on social media against so-called fans who are criticizing her choice of ink.