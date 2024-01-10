Tattooed body mod fan with split tongue can taste multiple flavors at once

Houston, Texas - Kierstyn Milligan, who prefers to be called Orylan, has shown off her split tongue in a TikTok video that left fans shocked. The clip shows the tattoo addict tasting multiple things at once!

Orylan's split tongue gives her the ability to taste two things at once. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@orylan1999

Having spent tens of thousands on extreme tattoos and body modifications, Orylan's crown jewel is her split tongue.

The expensive procedure saw the Texas native having her tongue numbed with an anesthetic.

A doctor then sliced it in half and sewed the sides back together, effectively giving her two tongues.

A few years on from the procedure, Orylan is not shy about her radical body modification. In one Instagram video, she even revealed that she can now taste multiple flavors at once.