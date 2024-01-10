Tattooed body mod fan with split tongue can taste multiple flavors at once
Houston, Texas - Kierstyn Milligan, who prefers to be called Orylan, has shown off her split tongue in a TikTok video that left fans shocked. The clip shows the tattoo addict tasting multiple things at once!
Having spent tens of thousands on extreme tattoos and body modifications, Orylan's crown jewel is her split tongue.
The expensive procedure saw the Texas native having her tongue numbed with an anesthetic.
A doctor then sliced it in half and sewed the sides back together, effectively giving her two tongues.
A few years on from the procedure, Orylan is not shy about her radical body modification. In one Instagram video, she even revealed that she can now taste multiple flavors at once.
Orylan can taste different things on each separate tongue
Orylan shared that when she dips each individual tongue tip into a separate beverage or compares different foods, she can taste the flavors from both tongues separately.
Unsurprisingly, her more than 128,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @orylan1999, were rather shocked by the revelation. One even said, "Her brain is very confused."
The Instagram clip is one of two, as a subsequent TikTok video showed Orylan eating two separate candies on each of her two tongues. Sadly, the video has since been taken down.
Orylan's split tongue is not her only radical body modification, as she has even gone so far as to tattoo her eyeballs. On top of that, she recently revealed that she'd had a heart implanted into the back of her hand.
