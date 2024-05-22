Tattooed man gets four new nipples in radical body modification

A little over five months ago, tattoo fan Harry Hoofcloppen reached out to veteran body modifier Steve Haworth to help him fulfill his latest transformation – four extra nipples on his torso.

Harry Hoofcloppen had four extra nipples implanted into his torso. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@harry.hoofcloppen

After enlisting Steve Haworth for the task, Harry Hoofcloppen had four subdermal implants embedded into his chest, simulating a number of additional male nipples that taper down to his stomach.

Haworth is a veteran body modifier self-described on his Instagram channel as the "modfather creator," "innovator of subdermal implants," and the creator of many other body mod procedures. He is the mastermind behind the mods used by the likes of the Black Alien Project and Toxii Daniëlle.

His latest work on Harry Hoofcloppen was paired with tattoos by artist @crybaby.angell to simulate more realistic male nipples.

In posts made by both Hoofcloppen and his tattoo artist Angell, both called on surgeons to make the procedures more widely available - specifically to members of the trans community.