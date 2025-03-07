Tattooed woman who cut her nose off shares shocking before-and-after photos

Madrid, Spain - Having chopped off her nose and tattooed nearly every inch of her body, Toxii Daniëlle has undergone a true transformation. Now, she has shared snaps of how she looked just a few years ago.

Toxii Daniëlle used to look very different before she covered herself in tattoos and chopped off her nose. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@toxii.bodymod

A while back, Toxii Daniëlle decided that she wanted to remove her nose as part of a major bodily transformation that included a split, snake-like tongue, insane eyeball tattoos and blackout inkings all over her body.

Her radical modification, including subdermal silicon implants embedded beneath her skin, are so out-of-the-ordinary that she now has more than 155,000 subscribers on her Instagram.

Now, she has shocked her audience in a whole new way. Instead of sharing her latest gruesome body mod, Daniëlle has given fans a glimpse of just how different she looked before the whole project began.

Captioned "2019 VS 2023," her post featured a picture showing her tattoo-free about five years ago, and then showing her covered in body mods and inkings.

The contrast was stark and shocking, leading many followers to wonder why she had made such radical changes to her body.

"I wonder did something traumatic happen to her," asked one user, while another simply asked, "Why do you hate yourself?"

Others were more friendly and positive about her transformation, one commenter stating "Beautiful before and during and after."