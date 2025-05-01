Tattoo addict who keeps severed body parts in a jar complains that "people are scared of me"

Madrid, Spain - Toxii Daniëlle has made a name for herself via extreme body modifications and tattoos , including the amputation of her nose. Now, she admits that people are "scared" of her look.

Toxii is concerned that people are "scared" of her unique look after she chopped off her nose and kept it in a jar. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@toxii.bodymod

Toxii has covered her body in so many tattoos that barely an inch of plain skin is visible all over her body. It's not her inking, though, that has granted her more than 198,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @toxii.bodymod.

Instead, it's the remarkable set of body modifications and piercings that she adorns her body with, from insane subdermal implants and horns to tattooed eyeballs and spiked lashes.

Most confronting, however, is her nose, which she amputated and kept in a jar. The look it has created is bizarre, and not dissimilar to Voldemort in the Harry Potter films.

The transformation is stark, especially when seen in before-and-after clips, but it's not for the faint of heart, and that's something that she's discovered when out and about in public.

"Sometimes people are scared," she was cited by the Daily Mirror as telling Need to Know. Despite the fear, and some anxious looks and stares, though, Toxii said that, "I have many more to come."

What makes many people shocked is not only that she chopped off her nose and completely transformed her body, but that she keeps various amputated body parts in "little jars."

While she has many of her followers who love what she has done with her look, not everyone enjoys the demonic aesthetic.

"What horrible events did she live through as a child?" one commenter asked. "So very sorry for you. May God heal your heart."