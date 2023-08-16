Travis Barker gets heartwarming tribute tattoo for Kourtney Kardashian

New York, New York - More than a decade on from Travis Barker's infamous 2008 plane crash, the blink-182 drummer has shared a touching tattoo tribute to his wife Kourtney Kardashian !

Travis Barker shared a tribute tattoo for his wife Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@travisbarker

Travis Barker took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal the artwork, which simply features the words "Time Flies" on his right wrist.

The tattoo was inked by artist CIV at Lotus Tattoo in New York City, and was only shared as a temporary story on Barker's Instagram account.

There's a lot of meaning behind this project. Kourtney Kardashian helped him overcome the fear of flying he developed after a 2008 plane crash left him and the now-late Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein the sole survivors.

Until 2021 Barker had never got back on an airplane, as he reportedly suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

It only took a few months of dating before Kardashian managed to get the 47-year-old rocker back on a flight.