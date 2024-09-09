UK woman crowdfunds removal of giant "Trump" tattoo after brutal trolling

London, UK - When Rain Monroe had Donald Trump's name emblazoned across her forehead in a striking tattoo , she didn't expect the vicious abuse she was to receive. Now, she wants it removed.

Rain Monroe has been seen crowdfunding to have her "Trump" tattoo removed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rainmonroes

It's unusual to see someone visually supporting former President Donald Trump on the streets of London. The reason why was something Rain Monroe quickly discovered when she had his name tattooed across her forehead.

The 21-year-old influencer, who boasts nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, quickly received a backlash after unveiling her "Trump" tattoo back in August.

Having covered her forehead in black ink that simply read "Trump" in bold capital letters, Monroe decided that the reaction she was receiving was too intense – it was time to take action.

In a series of posts dropped on Instagram, Monroe has been seen walking around London and elsewhere with a giant cardboard sign that simply reads, "Need money for tattoo removal."