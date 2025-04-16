UK's most tattooed mom breaks personal rule with insane new inking

Birmingham, UK - Known to many as Britain's most tattooed woman, Becky Holt has backtracked on a previous promise and decided to get an inking that she'd once sworn against.

Becky Holt went ahead and added a new tattoo which she had previously sworn against. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Becky Holt is no stranger to radical body modifications and incredibly detailed and expansive tattoos. She's so covered in ink, in fact, that she's had to resort to tattooing some pretty unfortunate below-the-belt areas.

Other than tattooing the soles of her feet, which Holt says would be a mistake because the ink would eventually wear off, she has stayed firm on a pledge to keep the remainder of her face relatively empty – until now!

Holt had repeatedly said that the face tattoos she already has are good enough, and that she won't be going for a full-face inking.

While that remains partially true, a new post on Holt's Instagram (where she goes as @becky_holt__) revealed a brand new inking on her forehead – a lightning bolt on her left temple.

"iM nOt GeTtInG aNy MoRe FaCe taTtOoS,'" she wrote in the caption of the video. "Thanks @maisieellistattoos love my little bolt. Had to squeeze something whilst at @uktta."

The sarcastic remark was coupled with a video of her getting the tattoo inked into her forehead at the Birmingham Tattoo Convention.

Fans were quick to react to Holt's new addition, one exclaiming, "Oh my god, it looks so cute!" and another simply stating, "Looks amazing!"