Most tattooed woman in Britain reveals which part of her body will stay ink-free

Doncaster, UK - Having covered herself in more tattoos than she can count over the years, you'd think no part of Becky Holt would be off limits – but you'd be wrong!

Becky Holt has made waves due to her radical tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Becky Holt is already semi-famous in Britain due to an unfortunate encounter with the country's now ex-prime minister Rishi Sunak.

With more than 95% of her body covered in tattoos, she boasts more than 158,000 followers on her Instagram page, and has shared some pretty intimate things over the years.

Most recently, though, Holt revealed that there is one place on her body that she'll never have tattooed – and it's actually quite a surprising choice!

Addressing her fans on social media, Holt said that while she's happy to have her intimate areas tattooed, she'll never allow the soles of her feet to go under the needle.

She explained that because the soles of your feet are in constant contact with the ground, the tattoo quickly fades and wears out due to friction. On top of that, it would be horrifically painful.

"No there’s no point. I can't be a**** with the pain of it for it not to last," Holt said in a livestream when asked by a fan, according to the Mirror.