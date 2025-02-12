Vacationing tattoo artist faces deportation after ICE arrest

San Diego, California - Jessica Brösche just wanted to visit a friend in San Diego, but her vacation turned into a nightmare when she was arrested and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Jessica Brösche has been in an immigration detention center for more than two weeks. © Screenshot/Instagram/@nikita.nikinga

A tattoo artist from Berlin, Brösche has been languishing in an ICE deportation prison for more than two weeks after being arrested by US authorities on unknown charges.

Brösche was arrested in front of her friend Nikita after spending several weeks in Mexico before crossing the border into the US. It is expected that this trip has something to do with her detention.

Nikita, as well as Brösche's family have been in touch with the German Embassy, but there is still no word on what's going on, and no one has been allowed to contact her while she's in detention.

Taking to Instagram to draw attention to Brösche's predicament, influencer Nikita Lofving launched the "Free Jessy Now" campaign, which has since gone viral and attracted international outrage from across the net.

While attempting to cross the border near San Diego, Brösche had an ESTA visa that was valid until August and had made the trip before. It was at this point, though, that the 29-year-old was taken in for a security check.

According to Lofving, Brösche had equipment on her that she used for tattooing, and this may have been part of the reason for her detention.