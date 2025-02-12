Vacationing tattoo artist faces deportation after ICE arrest
San Diego, California - Jessica Brösche just wanted to visit a friend in San Diego, but her vacation turned into a nightmare when she was arrested and detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
A tattoo artist from Berlin, Brösche has been languishing in an ICE deportation prison for more than two weeks after being arrested by US authorities on unknown charges.
Brösche was arrested in front of her friend Nikita after spending several weeks in Mexico before crossing the border into the US. It is expected that this trip has something to do with her detention.
Nikita, as well as Brösche's family have been in touch with the German Embassy, but there is still no word on what's going on, and no one has been allowed to contact her while she's in detention.
Taking to Instagram to draw attention to Brösche's predicament, influencer Nikita Lofving launched the "Free Jessy Now" campaign, which has since gone viral and attracted international outrage from across the net.
While attempting to cross the border near San Diego, Brösche had an ESTA visa that was valid until August and had made the trip before. It was at this point, though, that the 29-year-old was taken in for a security check.
According to Lofving, Brösche had equipment on her that she used for tattooing, and this may have been part of the reason for her detention.
What happened to Jessica Brösche?
"It was at the border that Jessica was detained," Lofving said in a post on Instagram. "She was pulled into secondary questioning, and we're really unclear what happened from there."
"What we think happened is that there was some question about work. Nikita thinks that she was being questioned about the visa and about what she was doing in the United States, that it might have come up that she was a tattoo artist, and she was going to tattoo Nikita."
"Nikita thinks that it's possible that it got interpreted as making money or exchanging money, which would be a violation of the ESTA visa. So, there might be some confusion there," she said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@nikita.nikinga