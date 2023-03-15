Wife gets tattoo that's "the face of revenge" in hilarious TikTok tit-for-tat
Australia - This is a serious tit-for-tat ... tattoo that is!
Love – and revenge ink – is forever.
An epic body art battle between a married couple is keeping TikTok on its toes, with viewers wondering what the two will pull next.
Jarrie and Tegan have become many's "new favorite TikTok couple." The Australian pair share clips on their channel, where they now have more than 32,000 followers and are gaining thousands more by the day. They call themselves a "couple of flops doing gronk sh*t."
Jarrie's recent video went viral after showing the internet what he thinks is the funniest tatt he's ever gotten: a portrait of his wife on his thigh.
The unflattering portrayal, which has been viewed by 4 million users and counting, shows his wife with a hilarious silly facial expression. Followers chuckled at the savage "goofy" and "adorable" display of "true love."
Yet, Tegan didn't leave it at that, and decided to jab back by collecting some "revenge" body ink of her hubby in return.
"Remember when my husband got that tattoo of me?" she teased on Tuesday. "Payback time Jarrie."
She shared the result in a new clip, and her ink may be even funnier than her hubs'.
Tattoo "claims venegegence" of her husband as TikTok pair becomes couple goals
To "claim vengence," Tegan got a portrait of her husband's face – and one that he may not want permanently inked.
The large new tattoo on her inner right wrist shows Jarrie with one eye partly open, and may be even more unflattering than his scathing tribute to his wife.
"Ohhh my gahhh this is so perfect!!!!" one commenter wrote. "I want a relationship like this: so full of love, banter and pettiness AF," commented another.
The two have become "couple goals," with TikTokers obsessed with the jokesters and their unique grand gestures of love.
Even Tegan is now wondering how they can one-up themselves.
"What can we do after this," Tegan responded to a commenter with a crying laughing emoji. "We’ve both done one now."
Knowing this funny couple's antics, they'll probably think of something.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tegan.n.jarrie