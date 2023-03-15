Wife gets tattoo that's "the face of revenge" in hilarious TikTok tit-for-tat

Australia - This is a serious tit-for-tat ... tattoo that is!

This TikTok couple has been going back and forth with terrible tattoos of each other, after Jarrie (l.) got some unflattering ink of his wife (inset top) that went viral. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/tegan.n.jarrie

Love – and revenge ink – is forever.

An epic body art battle between a married couple is keeping TikTok on its toes, with viewers wondering what the two will pull next.

Jarrie and Tegan have become many's "new favorite TikTok couple." The Australian pair share clips on their channel, where they now have more than 32,000 followers and are gaining thousands more by the day. They call themselves a "couple of flops doing gronk sh*t."

Jarrie's recent video went viral after showing the internet what he thinks is the funniest tatt he's ever gotten: a portrait of his wife on his thigh.

The unflattering portrayal, which has been viewed by 4 million users and counting, shows his wife with a hilarious silly facial expression. Followers chuckled at the savage "goofy" and "adorable" display of "true love."

Yet, Tegan didn't leave it at that, and decided to jab back by collecting some "revenge" body ink of her hubby in return.

"Remember when my husband got that tattoo of me?" she teased on Tuesday. "Payback time Jarrie."

She shared the result in a new clip, and her ink may be even funnier than her hubs'.