Woman gets "hair tattoo" to cover up hair loss, and the results are impressive!

Riverton, Utah - A hair replacement studio owner from Utah revealed how tattooing can help mitigate the effect of hair loss!

Jacque Gardner uses a remarkable scalp tattoo technique to help cover up the cosmetic effect of hair loss. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@reviveink.ut

A new hair replacement technique known as scalp micropigmentation uses tiny needles to deposit pigment on the scalp, darkening the top of the head and masking hair loss.

The cosmetic technique is highly effective at covering up bald spots, but it does require a refresh every few years because the tattoos are semi-permanent and fade over time.

Jacque Gardner owns a studio in Riverton, Utah called Revive Ink, which specializes in the unique treatment.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the 37-year-old explained that she'd lost so much hair that she went from "long, curly locks to hair that was short and straight."

Having tried every solution out there, it was scalp micropigmentation that eventually made the difference she was looking for.

"As someone who had been rubbing black eyeshadow onto her crown to hide the thinning, I knew I'd found something special that could help lots of people and I wanted to be part of it," Gardner said.

"The treatment, overall, makes your roots look darker. If you have lighter hair, but darker roots, the treatment will look great. Gray and silver hair also looks great paired with this treatment."

Her own experience with hair loss has made her that much more determined to help others who are struggling.