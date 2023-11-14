Woman inspired by TikTok drama goes viral with forehead tattoo video
Doncaster, UK - How do you prove your love to your partner? According to a recent bit of TikTok drama, you get their name tattooed across your forehead, before revealing the rather more boring truth.
Georgia of Doncaster, UK, jumped on the bandwagon after seeing a TikTok video by Polish influencer Ana Stanskovsky, who claimed to have had her boyfriend Kevin's name tattooed on her forehead, but was later exposed for making the whole thing up.
That left an opening for Georgia, who likes to go by Gia. She posted a clip appearing to show an artist inking her partner Dale's name onto her forehead, using the same font and style Stanskovsky had displayed in the original video.
"Our love is forever," she wrote in the caption. "So why shouldn't my tattoo be too."
So was this act of devotion real? Georgia quickly solved the mystery in a follow-up video that revealed the truth.
"Of course" it was fake!
Forehead tattoo videos rack up millions of views
Unlike Georgia, who revealed the forgery pretty quickly, Ana Stanskovsky repeatedly claimed that her forehead tattoo was real. Of course, in the end it was all exposed and she revealed that it was a fake, but not before she'd wracked up over 33 million views.
Georgia's numbers are also impressive: her clip has been viewed more than 7 million times, which pretty much justifies her decision to hop on the bandwagon.
Perhaps we will see more TikTokers jumping on the forehead tattoo trend.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@__ge0rgiaaa__