Woman inspired by TikTok drama goes viral with forehead tattoo video

Doncaster, UK - How do you prove your love to your partner? According to a recent bit of TikTok drama, you get their name tattooed across your forehead, before revealing the rather more boring truth.

Georgia jumped on the TikTok forehead tattoo trend. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@__ge0rgiaaa__

Georgia of Doncaster, UK, jumped on the bandwagon after seeing a TikTok video by Polish influencer Ana Stanskovsky, who claimed to have had her boyfriend Kevin's name tattooed on her forehead, but was later exposed for making the whole thing up.

That left an opening for Georgia, who likes to go by Gia. She posted a clip appearing to show an artist inking her partner Dale's name onto her forehead, using the same font and style Stanskovsky had displayed in the original video.

"Our love is forever," she wrote in the caption. "So why shouldn't my tattoo be too."

So was this act of devotion real? Georgia quickly solved the mystery in a follow-up video that revealed the truth.

"Of course" it was fake!