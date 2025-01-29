Florida lawmakers approve extreme anti-immigrant TRUMP Act
Tallahassee, Florida - Florida lawmakers on Tuesday approved a sweeping anti-immigrant bill designed to reinforce the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on people without documentation.
The Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act passed 21-16 in the Florida Senate and 82-30 in the House.
The legislation would require every level of government, including contractors, to "cooperate to the fullest extent possible" with federal immigration enforcement.
The bill also requires a mandatory death sentence for any undocumented person convicted of a capital offense, and would bar students without documentation from receiving in-state tuition at Florida public colleges and universities.
Florida's agriculture commissioner – a position currently held by Republican Wilton Simpson – would become the state's chief immigration officer. The provision has particularly angered Governor Ron DeSantis, who equated it to "the fox guarding the henhouse" and creating a "conflict of interest given the agriculture industry’s affinity for cheap, illegal foreign labor."
Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez shared on X that lawmakers had received "technical assistance" from the White House in preparing the bill.
"In the State of Florida, we will stand with President Trump and back his mission to make America safer and more secure!" the Republican legislator said.
Florida's TRUMP Act stokes alarm
Democrats and human rights groups have slammed the TRUMP Act as a severe violation of fundamental freedoms in service to Trump's mass deportation agenda.
ACLU of Florida Executive Director Bacardi Jackson said in a press release, "Florida’s communities are under attack. This legislation exposes the cruel priorities of our state’s leaders, who have chosen to divert half a billion taxpayer dollars away from the dire needs of our state to instead be used to tear apart families and destabilize communities."
"Florida Republicans have lost their damn minds this week," Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said in a statement. "What started as just another political stunt from Ron has turned into an out of control reality TV show that is going to have drastic consequences for immigrants in Florida."
"Despite attempts from Democrats to protect students, this legislation promises to kick Dreamers out of college before they can finish their degree and gives huge bonuses to local law enforcement for working with ICE to ramp up deportations. It’s an unconscionable abuse of power for a state legislature," Fried added.
Under the second Trump administration, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have reportedly been directed to arrest at least 1,200-1,500 people per day.
