Florida lawmakers approve extreme anti-immigrant TRUMP Act

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida lawmakers on Tuesday approved a sweeping anti- immigrant bill designed to reinforce the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on people without documentation.

Florida state lawmakers have approved the TRUMP Act aimed at bolstering Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. © Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act passed 21-16 in the Florida Senate and 82-30 in the House.

The legislation would require every level of government, including contractors, to "cooperate to the fullest extent possible" with federal immigration enforcement.

The bill also requires a mandatory death sentence for any undocumented person convicted of a capital offense, and would bar students without documentation from receiving in-state tuition at Florida public colleges and universities.

Florida's agriculture commissioner – a position currently held by Republican Wilton Simpson – would become the state's chief immigration officer. The provision has particularly angered Governor Ron DeSantis, who equated it to "the fox guarding the henhouse" and creating a "conflict of interest given the agriculture industry’s affinity for cheap, illegal foreign labor."

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez shared on X that lawmakers had received "technical assistance" from the White House in preparing the bill.

"In the State of Florida, we will stand with President Trump and back his mission to make America safer and more secure!" the Republican legislator said.